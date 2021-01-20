Advertisement

Illinois, Iowa release latest COVID-19 vaccine data

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KWQC) - More than a half-million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Illinois, while Iowa has administered more than 156,000 doses, public health departments in both states reported Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 864,150 doses of vaccine delivered to providers as of Tuesday night. Approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number of doses in Illinois to 111,388,200.

IDPH said a total of 537,740 vaccines had been administered, including 86,180 for long-term care facilities. Of that, 112,823, or 0.89% of the total population, has been fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

On Tuesday, a total of 29,008 doses were administered. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,869 doses, according to the IDPH.

The Iowa Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 156,296 doses had been administered. Of those, 147,968 were administered to Iowa residents.

According to the department of public health, out-of-state residents may be vaccinated in Iowa if they meet the current phase criteria, such as an out-of-state healthcare provider working in the state.

According to public health officials, 16,854 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

Illinois releases new data daily, while Iowa releases its data every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

