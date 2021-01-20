Iowa reports 1,335 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases and 62 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 307,568 cases and 4,394 since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that more than 1.43 million Iowans have been tested and 270,555 people have recovered.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 11.6% and the 7-day positivity rate at 8.5%.

Officials also reported 474 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Of those patients, 85 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 86 were in the intensive care unit.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.