Lane closure near I-74 bridge in Bettendorf Jan. 21st and 22nd

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Mississippi Blvd. in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane during daytime hours on Thursday and Friday due to construction around the I-74 bridge.

Per a Facebook post from the City of Bettendorf, the street will be reduced to one lane between 8:00 A.M. and 3 P.M. this Thursday and Friday, January 21st and 22nd, around Kimberly Rd. and 14th Ave.

The City of Bettendorf asks motorists to exercise caution and pay attention for flaggers while construction crews work on the bridge overhead.

