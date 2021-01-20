Advertisement

Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A limousine stood by all day outside a Texas federal prison Tuesday in hopes the man known as Joe Exotic would be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic and the “Tiger King,” is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He was found guilty in 2019 on animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill big cat rights activist Carole Baskin.

The entire story was told in the widely watched multi-part documentary “Tiger King” on Netflix.

Maldonado-Passage’s legal team asked Trump to pardon him two weeks ago. However, when the president issued a list of 143 pardons and commutations after midnight Wednesday, Maldonado-Passage was not included.

