Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot now $970M; Powerball up to $730M

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.(Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Lottery players will have another shot at the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history after Tuesday night’s drawing didn’t turn up a winner.

The Mega Millions top prize climbed to an estimated $970 million, the biggest jackpot in more than two years. Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., isn’t far behind at $730 million for a drawing Wednesday night.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing were: 10-19-26-28-50 and a Mega Ball of 16.

It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15, allowing the prize to grow larger and larger over four months. The last Powerball jackpot winner was a day later, on Sept. 16.

Such big jackpots are rare, but both games rely on incredibly long odds to generate attention and increase sales. For Mega Millions, the odds of matching all six numbers is one in 302.5 million, and for Powerball it’s one in 292.2 million.

The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $715.3 million and $546 million for Powerball.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street & Sturdevant Street was temporarily closed.
One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport
1 killed in car vs. semi-truck crash in Whiteside County
Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department say they are cutting off the COVID-19...
Health department cutting off vaccination line in Milan; ‘running out of vaccine’
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
3 killed, 1 injured in Bettendorf house fire
Officials with the Galesburg Police Department need your help in locating 19-year-old Josie...
Galesburg police looking for woman wanted on drug violations

Latest News

Donald Trump leaves the White House for the last time as the 45th president.
Trump, first lady walk out of White House
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’
The fire is taking place at Cimco Recycling Plant.
Crews respond to large fire in Sterling
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president
Wednesday is Inauguration Day for Joe Biden.
Biden’s first act: Executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration