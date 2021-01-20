Advertisement

MISSING PERSON: Rock Island Police looking for help locating missing man

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is looking for help from the public in locating the whereabouts of a missing person.

According to the department, 35-year-old Rock Island resident Ryan Muckelston has not been seen since 2 A.M. on Monday, January 18th in the 2600 block of 8 1/2 St. in Rock Island. Police say he was walking back to his home in East Moline and has not been seen since. Muckelston’s most recent phone activity shows his last location to be the 3000 block of 5th Avenue near the Abbey Station in Rock Island, however police were not able to locate him there. Police say he was intoxicated the last time he was seen.

Muckelston is described as being an about 6-foot-tall Caucasian male with blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt, sweatpants, flip-flop shoes and possibly had a hoodie sweatshirt with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Muckelston is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677.

