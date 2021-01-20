Advertisement

Neo-Nazi group to pay $10K to Charlottesville car attack survivor

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with...
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter-demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An Ohio-based neo-Nazi group will pay $10,000 to the survivor of a car attack that had occurred during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reported Monday that the group is called the Traditionalist Worker Party.

A lawsuit was filed against the group on behalf of William “Bill” Burke in the Southern District of Ohio U.S. District Court. Burke was among those injured in 2017 when James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors.

Fields was convicted in the death of Heather Heyer, a counter-protestor who died. The rally focused on the city’s planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. And it drew many counter-protesters.

Burke was at the rally to protest against racism. Burke’s lawsuit alleges the rally was meant to send a message of white supremacy.

The $10,000 judgment is not a settlement. But it means the group will pay the sum and be dismissed as a defendant from the lawsuit.

Most of the defendants in Burke’s case have been dismissed or agreed to pay a financial judgment. For instance, a judgment against former KKK leader David Duke ordered him to pay $5,000 to Burke.

