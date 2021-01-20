Police: Man arrested on child endangerment, drug charges in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been arrested on drug and child endangerment charges.

Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 37-year-old Damario Johnson was arrested following a search warrant in the 100 block of Hayes Court. This was following an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The search warrant was performed by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE), Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol Tactical Unit.

Johnson is being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation and child endangerment.

He is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

