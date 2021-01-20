President-Elect Joe Biden’s plans for first 100 days

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - President-Elect Joe Biden plans to sign more than a dozen executive orders within hours of his inauguration.

After Trump formally withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord , Biden has said the U.S. would rejoin the accord as soon as possible.

The Biden Administration also plans to tackle immigration reform.

That plan includes reuniting families that were separated at the border and providing a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Biden plans a $1.9 trillion relief package focusing on a new round of stimulus checks to help Americans affected by the pandemic and vaccine distribution plan to keep the spread of the virus under control.

This 3rd round of stimulus checks will have $1,400 in direct payments per person.

In terms of healthcare, President-Elect Joe Biden says he wants to build on Obamacare to lower costs and create a government-run insurance plan, known as the public option.

Pertaining to the economy, Biden plans to give federal aid to families and businesses suffering from the pandemic, also to raise minimum wage and reverse some of the Trumps Administrations tax cuts.

Plus reversing the ban on transgender people in the military.

“This will provide, this will provide more than $25 million Americans greater stability instead of living on the edge every single month. And I’m asking congress to do its part by funding rental assistance for $14 million hard-hit families and tenants,” said President-Elect Joe Biden.

The senate is predominately Democratic controlled but still requires at least 10 Republican votes to advance legislation. Sources say Biden’s proposals are likely to pass the house.

For the first time in a decade, Democrats will control both chambers of congress, as well as the White House.

