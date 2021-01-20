Rock Island 3-year-old dies after falling from window: “a terrible, horrific tragedy”

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl reportedly fell out of a second-story window.

Police said they responded just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to the 1500 block of 14 ½ Street and found the girl unconscious.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told TV6 the preliminary cause of death indicates 3-year-old Charlotte “Charlie” Handelman died of hypothermia. Officials said they believe she fell out of a window and was unable to gain access to the home.

Gustafson said Handelman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“At this time there’s no evidence to indicate it’s nothing other than a terrible, horrific tragedy,” Gustafson said.

Gustafson said Handelman suffered some bruising and skull fractures from the fall.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more details.

