Rock Island firefighters respond to house fire Tuesday evening near Denkmann Elementary
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday evening near Denkmann Elementary.
Crews found the fire in the void spaces around a fireplace. It was quickly controlled before spreading to the living spaces.
No one was home at the time.
Officials determined a closed damper in the fireplace to be the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.