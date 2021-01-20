Advertisement

Rock Island firefighters respond to house fire Tuesday evening near Denkmann Elementary

By Angela Rose
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday evening near Denkmann Elementary.

Crews found the fire in the void spaces around a fireplace. It was quickly controlled before spreading to the living spaces.

No one was home at the time.

Officials determined a closed damper in the fireplace to be the cause of the fire.

