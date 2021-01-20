Silvis Police announce first all-women patrol shift for the department

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A first for the Silvis Police Department, a patrol shift that consisted of only female officers.

On Tuesday police took to Facebook to make the announcement.

“Officer McNeill and Officer Smet worked day shift patrol today accomplishing this feat,” police said in a Facebook post. “Officer McNeill has been an officer for over twelve years and Officer Smet is in her first year.”

Congratulations to the officers!

For the first time in the history of the Silvis Police Department, a patrol shift consisted entirely of female officers.... Posted by Silvis Police Department on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.