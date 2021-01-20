Sunny and breezy today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- This afternoon will be breezy with winds nearing 20 mph this afternoon. This will help temperatures warm into the 30s this afternoon, although it will feel like the 20s during that time. There will be more sunshine expected for today with a few passing clouds overnight and another sunnier day on Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s Thursday, but much colder air will reach the area by Friday. Highs Friday will be in the low 20s for most and into Friday night to Saturday morning temperatures will fall to the single digits. Saturday night a weather system will bring rain and snow chances which will continue through Sunday. Stay tuned for more information on the weekend system.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 37°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 27°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 35°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.