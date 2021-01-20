Advertisement

Sunny and breezy today

Colder into Friday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The morning will start off colder with feels like temperatures to the north below zero. It will be breezy today with winds nearing 20 mph this afternoon. This will help temperatures warm into the 30s this afternoon, although it will feel like the 20s during that time. There will be more sunshine expected for today with a few passing clouds overnight and another sunnier day on Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s Thursday, but much colder air will reach the area by Friday. Highs Frida will be in the low 20s for most and into Friday night to Saturday morning temperatures will fall to the single digits. Saturday night a weather system will bring rain and snow chances which will continue through Sunday. Stay tuned for more information on the weekend system.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 36°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 27°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 35°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

