Advertisement

Trump frees former aides from ethics pledge, lobbying ban

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, in one of his final acts of office, released current and former members of his administration from the terms of their ethics pledge, which included a five-year ban on lobbying their former agencies.

The ethics pledge was outlined in one of Trump’s first executive orders, signed on Jan. 28, 2017, as part of his campaign pledge to “drain the swamp.” It required Trump’s political appointees to agree to the lobbying ban, as well as pledge not to undertake work that would require them to register as a “foreign agent” after leaving government. Trump’s order authorized the attorney general to investigate any breaches of the ethics pledge and to pursue civil suits if necessary.

Trump signed the one-page revocation of the order on Tuesday, and it was released by the White House shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, hours before his term ends.

The new order states: “Employees and former employees subject to the commitments in Executive Order 13770 will not be subject to those commitments after noon January 20, 2021.”

President Bill Clinton signed a similar order with weeks left on his final term, allowing former aides to go directly into lobbying after leaving his administration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street & Sturdevant Street was temporarily closed.
One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport
1 killed in car vs. semi-truck crash in Whiteside County
Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department say they are cutting off the COVID-19...
Health department cutting off vaccination line in Milan; ‘running out of vaccine’
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
3 killed, 1 injured in Bettendorf house fire
Officials with the Galesburg Police Department need your help in locating 19-year-old Josie...
Galesburg police looking for woman wanted on drug violations

Latest News

Donald Trump leaves the White House for the last time as the 45th president.
Trump, first lady walk out of White House
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’
The fire is taking place at Cimco Recycling Plant.
Crews respond to large fire in Sterling
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president
Wednesday is Inauguration Day for Joe Biden.
Biden’s first act: Executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration