Walcott man sentenced to 19 years on firearm, robbery charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Walcott man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison on firearm and robbery charges.

Curlie Marquee Quarterman, 35, has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and robbery, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Following his prison term, Quarterman has also been ordered to serve five years of supervised release, as well as immediately pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Quarterman was charged with felon in possession of a firearm in May of 2016, after police were called regarding a domestic dispute and found Quarterman in possession of a stolen firearm.

On July 20, 2017, Quarterman was placed on federal pretrial release. Officials say Quarterman cut off his ankle monitor and fled from supervision, stole a truck and a haircut, and on July 22, 2017, committed Interference with Commerce by Threats and Violence (Hobbs Act Robbery).

Following the robbery, law enforcement found Quarterman in Johnson County. He fled from police at speeds over 100 mph. Quarterman’s vehicle was debilitated, and he was eventually apprehended in Muscatine.

Officials say Quarterman had three prior felony convictions for robbery, which qualified him as an Armed Career Criminal under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

