Woman pregnant with twins survives COVID-19 after 7 weeks in hospital, special therapy

By KMPH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) - A California woman pregnant with twins is recovering at home after she contracted COVID-19 and spent seven weeks in the hospital.

Dallas Selling’s case of COVID-19 was so bad she ended up on a breathing tube and ventilator at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California, after she started feeling sick around Thanksgiving. But it wasn’t enough.

“I never thought that it would be to this extent. I never thought there’d be a chance of dying, honestly, or that I never see my family again,” Selling said. “You need to listen to your body and know when it’s time to go. I’m glad I did when I did because I may not have been here if I didn’t.”

Dallas Selling, who is pregnant with twin girls, spent seven weeks in the hospital after she...
Dallas Selling, who is pregnant with twin girls, spent seven weeks in the hospital after she contracted COVID-19 around Thanksgiving. She hopes to not return until the twins are due in late April.(Source: KMPH via CNN)

Staff in the intensive care unit started Selling, who is pregnant with twins, on a therapy called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It is used for COVID-19 patients who are out of other options. Only about 20 patients at the hospital have received the treatment since the start of the pandemic.

After the treatment, Selling recovered and was released. She spent seven weeks in the hospital.

“Losing the babies was probably my biggest fear, and being able to go home alive and with the babies is huge,” she said. “It’s crazy what that machine and that team does.”

The twins, both believed to be girls, are due in late April, and Selling hopes she won’t be back at the hospital until then.

