Brass & Unity Jewelry

The Ruby Slipper
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This segment was aired last February (pre-COVID) highlighting a jewelry line that has an important military backstory for the creator. The Ruby Slipper is located in Bettendorf (at the time it, the retail location had recently moved). Information below.

Store link to the Brass & Unity Jewelry.

The Ruby Slipper / 2507 53rd Ave / Bettendorf, IA / Tel: 563-424-2004

