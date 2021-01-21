CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after 10+ video games stolen from Moline Walmart

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help identifying a suspect after multiple video games were stolen from the Walmart in Moline.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on January 9 the suspect entered the store, picked up seven video games, hid them in his coat and went to the family restroom.

Police say he then removed the games from their packaging and exited the Walmart.

Then on January 11, police say he was seen entering the store again and stole eight more video games.

The total value of the stolen games is $338.

If you can identify him, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.

