CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for first-degree sexual abuse

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man who police say is considered armed and dangerous is wanted in Scott County.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 43-year-old Henry Sims is wanted for first-degree sexual abuse, willful injury causing serious injury, domestic abuse and going armed with intent.

Police say he is considered dangerous with violent tendencies.

He is described as being 6′6 and weighing 290 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.