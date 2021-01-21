CRIME STOPPERS: Two wanted after case of beer is stolen in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Police need your help in identifying the two suspects pictured above.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on December 11 the two entered the Circle K on 18th Avenue.

The woman walked to the beer cooler while the man spoke with an employee and according to police the woman walked out of the store with a case of beer and got into a car. The employee, along with the man, followed her out.

The employee demanded they pay for the beer but according to the employee the man said to “let it go”.

Police say the employee told the two they would call police and the they said “go ahead”.

The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a blue late 1990′s model Pontiac Grand Am. If you know who they are, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.