Daily closures expected on off-ramp to River Drive in Moline

The closures are expected to start Friday, Jan. 22nd.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Drivers using the old I-74 bridge into Illinois can expect closures on certain off-ramps beginning this Friday.

The I-74 Bridge Facebook Page announced that starting January 22nd, during 8 A.M.-3 P.M., contractors would be working on the overhead arches.

The page says you will need to exit on either the 7th Ave. exit, and take either 19th or 23rd St. to get to River Dr.

