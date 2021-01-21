Daily closures expected on off-ramp to River Drive in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Drivers using the old I-74 bridge into Illinois can expect closures on certain off-ramps beginning this Friday.

The I-74 Bridge Facebook Page announced that starting January 22nd, during 8 A.M.-3 P.M., contractors would be working on the overhead arches.

The page says you will need to exit on either the 7th Ave. exit, and take either 19th or 23rd St. to get to River Dr.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.