Advertisement

Deputies: Coyote pulled from SC elementary school restroom

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary...
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary School worked together to catch a coyote that wandered into the school.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Berkeley County school traffic deputies and staffers worked together to expel a coyote that wandered into an elementary school building Wednesday, WCSC reported.

A post from the sheriff’s office Community Action Team joked the coyote is the newest mascot for Cane Bay Elementary School.

The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into...
The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into the building during drop-off, deputies said.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)

The animal apparently sneaked into the school during drop off, deputies say.

Deputies and school staff members worked together to rescue “Wiley” from a school restroom without any injuries, the post states.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights
Rock Island 3-year-old dies after falling from window; Coroner calls it ‘a terrible, horrific tragedy’
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 a man now identified as 60-year-old Eric L. Johnson, of...
Police identify man following fatal hit and run in Davenport
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
MISSING PERSON: Rock Island Police looking for help locating missing man
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

Nation marks anniversary of first US COVID-19 case
Nation marks anniversary of first US COVID-19 case
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Pelosi vows action on impeachment trial: ‘We must do it’
Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
Midday Medical - Should pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID-19?
European Council President Charles Michel removes his face mask as he chairs a EU summit video...
EU struggles, looks for answers to stop spread of new virus variants
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel