Firefighters respond to fire in Moline Thursday morning

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a residential building Thursday morning.

The fire department was dispatched around 7:25 a.m. for a structure fire in the 1700 block of 11th Avenue.

Firefighters noted the three-story, multi-family building had smoke showing from all sides of the attic. The occupants of the building were outside when firefighters arrived, according to the fire department.

According to the fire department, it took about 15 minutes to locate and extinguish the main body of the fire.

Crews remained on the scene for about 90 minutes performing salvage and overhaul and searching for hot spots.

The building was occupied by three separate families notified by smoke alarms, which allowed them to get out safely.

The total amount of loss at this time is estimated to be about $20,000m, with the structure being deemed uninhabitable. According to the fire department, the families are currently being relocated through the assistance of the Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, according to the fire department.

Other agencies assisting the fire department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy, and the Red Cross.

