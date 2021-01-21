Hundreds line up at Galesburg vaccination clinic

Galesburg, IL (KWQC) - People ages 65+ lined up and parked outside the Cottage Medical Office Building in Galesburg, IL for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This is one of 3 clinics going on in Knox County January 21, 2021.

The others are at Farm Bureau Building and OSF Healthcare St. Mary Medical Center.

Only appointments will be accepted at St. Mary Medical Center.

TV6 reported live hours before the clinic opened at the Cottage Medical Office Building and 100 cars were parked in the parking lot along with several people waiting in line outside the building.

Health officials let 30 people in at a time, while requiring face mask and social distancing.

Others who waited outside received a ticket and were asked to give their phone number to health officials.

Health officials advised people to wait inside their car until called upon to get vaccinated.

Clinic addresses:

Farm Bureau Building:

180 S. Soangetaha Rd, Galesburg

8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.



Cottage Medical Office Building:

834 N. Seminary St, Galesburg

8a-11 a.m. & 1-4 p.m.



OSF Healthcare St. Mary Medical Center will be offering vaccinations to their patients who set up an appointment ahead of time.

