Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois

McHenry Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.

Officials say on January 12 they finished an investigation on a hunter from Wonder Lake.

The hunter, who isn’t being identified, illegally harvested a 12-point buck whitetail deer 42 minutes after legal shooting time according to officials.

The hunter was issued a $10,000 civil penalty per statue for the assessed value and charged with unlawful take of whitetail deer, deer hunting by the aid of bait, unlawfully hunting between 1/2 hour after sunset and 1/2 hour before sunrise, hunting on lands without permission of owner, unlawfully archery hunting within 100 yards of an inhabited dwelling(s), destroy real property of another while hunting, failure to tag deer immediately upon kill, no valid deer permit (permit only valid on property where permission to hunt has been obtained) and unlawful feeding/baiting of wildlife.

Officials say this is the fourth time this hunter has been cited for similar wildlife and trespassing violations by the IDNR Conservation Police. The most recent for hunting with the aid of bait on a different property in December according to police.

Officials say the hunter’s crossbow was seized as evidence and the department will be seeking forfeiture.

The deer meat was processed and will be donated to a family in need in the area.

