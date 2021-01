DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This segment ran last year (pre-COVID) but it highlights an amazing array beautiful houseplants which you can find at Wallace’s Garden Center in Bettendorf. Kate Terrell was the expert guest. Learn more by watching the interview....

Wallace’s Garden Center / 2605 Devils Glen Rd / Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 / (563) 332-4711

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.