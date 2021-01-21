Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces plans for phase 1B starting in February

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More Iowans will get their turn to get vaccinated in early February.

Starting February 1, Iowans age 65 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated. Reynolds says this accounts for more than 500,000 Iowans.

Iowa’s phase 1B has been expanded to five tiers. The first includes first responders, school staff and childcare workers.

The second is for agriculture and manufacturing workers and people with disabilities living in home settings.

The third will account for government officials and people living in group settings like shelters.

Tier four is for inspectors responsible for health, life and safety.

The fifth tier will include correctional facility staff and people incarcerated.

“This is good news and it’s an important step forward, but I want to be very clear this does not mean that we can open vaccination up to all Iowans, or even that vaccine will be immediately available to all of the groups that have been prioritized in phase 1B. The national vaccine supply remains limited,” Reynolds says.

The governor says Iowa is currently getting 19,500 doses per week but expects that number to rise in February.

“So you can see that this is no small undertaking and I cannot emphasize enough that Iowans will need to be patient, vaccines are coming and there is good news on the horizon but it’s just going to take some time,” says Reynolds.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights
Rock Island 3-year-old dies after falling from window; Coroner calls it ‘a terrible, horrific tragedy’
A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 a man now identified as 60-year-old Eric L. Johnson, of...
Police identify man following fatal hit and run in Davenport
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
MISSING PERSON: Rock Island Police looking for help locating missing man

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 43-year-old Henry Sims is wanted for...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for first-degree sexual abuse
East Moline Police need your help in identifying the two suspects pictured above. Officials...
CRIME STOPPERS: Two wanted after case of beer is stolen in East Moline