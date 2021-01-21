Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces plans for phase 1B starting in February

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More Iowans will get their turn to get vaccinated in early February.

Starting February 1, Iowans age 65 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated. Reynolds says this accounts for more than 500,000 Iowans.

Iowa’s phase 1B has been expanded to five tiers. The first includes first responders, school staff and childcare workers.

The second is for agriculture and manufacturing workers and people with disabilities living in home settings.

The third will account for government officials and people living in group settings like shelters.

Tier four is for inspectors responsible for health, life and safety.

The fifth tier will include correctional facility staff and people incarcerated.

“This is good news and it’s an important step forward, but I want to be very clear this does not mean that we can open vaccination up to all Iowans, or even that vaccine will be immediately available to all of the groups that have been prioritized in phase 1B. The national vaccine supply remains limited,” Reynolds says.

The governor says Iowa is currently getting 19,500 doses per week but expects that number to rise in February.

“So you can see that this is no small undertaking and I cannot emphasize enough that Iowans will need to be patient, vaccines are coming and there is good news on the horizon but it’s just going to take some time,” says Reynolds.

