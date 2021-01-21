Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,700+ new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths over 24 hours

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold briefing at 11 a.m.
Iowa coronavirus
(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,709 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 309,277 cases and 4,445 deaths since the pandemic began.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a coronavirus briefing at 11 a.m. Thursday. Watch live here:

Health officials reported the 14-day positivity rate was 11.6% and the seven-day positivity rate was 8.5% as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed more than 1.43 million Iowans have been tested and 271,951 have recovered.

The website also reported that 474 people were hospitalized Thursday morning, down from 490 Wednesday. Of those, 85 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 86 were in the intensive care unit.

