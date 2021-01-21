Advertisement

Midday Medical - Should pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID-19?

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital explains the pros and cons to vaccinating pregnant women for the coronavirus. He says these women are more vulnerable to serious illness, but researchers did not include pregnant women during clinical trials, so there is no evidence it is harmful or safe for this group.

