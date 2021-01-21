Mississippi Valley Blood Center still asking for blood donations from Covid recoverees

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Mississippi Valley Blood Center is still looking for plenty of donors to help out.

According to a post on the City of East Moline’s Facebook page, the blood center is looking for extra donations during the winter to counteract a normal decline in donations, due normally to the complications of winter weather. The blood center is requesting even more donations, from those who are able, if you have previously tested positive from Covid-19 and recovered. Those who have had COVID-19 and recovered can donate convalescent plasma to help treat people who are hospitalized with the virus.

You can sign up to donate blood or plasma at the Mississippi Valley Blood Center on their website or by calling (563) 359-5401.

