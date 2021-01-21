Advertisement

Moline Police Department welcomes new officers

Three new officers have joined the Moline Police Department. On Thursday officials welcomed...
Three new officers have joined the Moline Police Department. On Thursday officials welcomed (left to right) Officer Scott Meyer, Officer Logan Frederick and Officer Travis Leedum.(moline police department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Three new officers have joined the Moline Police Department.

On Thursday officials welcomed Officer Scott Meyer, Officer Logan Frederick and Officer Travis Leedum.

Police say the three began their careers this week and will report to the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois.

They were sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday night.

“Congratulations and thank you for choosing to serve our community as police officers,” police said in the Facebook post. “We assure you, each one of these new officers were smiling beautifully.”

Please join us in welcoming our three newest officers. The newest officers were sworn in during a ceremony on Tuesday...

Posted by Moline Police Department on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights
Rock Island 3-year-old dies after falling from window; Coroner calls it ‘a terrible, horrific tragedy’
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 a man now identified as 60-year-old Eric L. Johnson, of...
Police identify man following fatal hit and run in Davenport
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
MISSING PERSON: Rock Island Police looking for help locating missing man
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
Midday Medical - Should pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID-19?
Officials with the Trinity Muscatine Public Health said they are still working through...
Muscatine Co. still working through vaccinating Phase 1A
Health officials with the Warren County Health Department are letting residents know of a...
Warren County Health Dept. to hold vaccination clinic
Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
Midday Medical - Should pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID-19?