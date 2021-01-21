Moline Police Department welcomes new officers

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Three new officers have joined the Moline Police Department.

On Thursday officials welcomed Officer Scott Meyer, Officer Logan Frederick and Officer Travis Leedum.

Police say the three began their careers this week and will report to the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois.

They were sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday night.

“Congratulations and thank you for choosing to serve our community as police officers,” police said in the Facebook post. “We assure you, each one of these new officers were smiling beautifully.”

