Advertisement

Moline police: Detective seriously injured; man charged

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on five felony charges following multiple incidents in...
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on five felony charges following multiple incidents in Moline according to police. Police say Zakary L. Veach(kwqc, moline pd)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested on five felony charges following multiple incidents in Moline according to police.

Police say Zakary L. Veach, of Moline, was spotted by officers in the 1800 block of Avenue of the Cities on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Veach had previously evaded police on January 15, 16 and 18 according to the department.

Officers tried to pull Veach over for a traffic violation on Wednesday, however, police say he drove away.

Approximately an hour and a half later, police located Veach in the parking lot of Hardees on 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

Officers and detectives blocked his vehicle in the parking lot when police say Veach rammed a squad car. Veach left his vehicle and ran away from according to police.

Detectives were able to capture Veach near Country Style Ice Cream in the 2100 block of 16th Street. during the arrest, police say Veach seriously injured a Moline Police detective.

The detective was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The Moline Police Department officers should be commended for their efforts to capture Zakary Veach who had repeatedly endangered the citizens in Moline over the past several days,” Chief Darren Gault said. “An officer was seriously injured during this incident. I thank the officers for continuing to put the public’s safety above their own safety each and every day.”

Veach is being charged with five felony offenses; four counts from actions on January 20 including aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of resisting or obstructing the duties of a peace officer and criminal damage to government property. Veach also faces one felony count of fleeing and eluding from his actions on January 15.

Veach is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a total of $85,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights
Rock Island 3-year-old dies after falling from window; Coroner calls it ‘a terrible, horrific tragedy’
A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 a man now identified as 60-year-old Eric L. Johnson, of...
Police identify man following fatal hit and run in Davenport
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
MISSING PERSON: Rock Island Police looking for help locating missing man

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces plans for phase 1B starting in February
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 43-year-old Henry Sims is wanted for...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for first-degree sexual abuse
East Moline Police need your help in identifying the two suspects pictured above. Officials...
CRIME STOPPERS: Two wanted after case of beer is stolen in East Moline