Moline police: Detective seriously injured; man charged

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested on five felony charges following multiple incidents in Moline according to police.

Police say Zakary L. Veach, of Moline, was spotted by officers in the 1800 block of Avenue of the Cities on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Veach had previously evaded police on January 15, 16 and 18 according to the department.

Officers tried to pull Veach over for a traffic violation on Wednesday, however, police say he drove away.

Approximately an hour and a half later, police located Veach in the parking lot of Hardees on 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

Officers and detectives blocked his vehicle in the parking lot when police say Veach rammed a squad car. Veach left his vehicle and ran away from according to police.

Detectives were able to capture Veach near Country Style Ice Cream in the 2100 block of 16th Street. during the arrest, police say Veach seriously injured a Moline Police detective.

The detective was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The Moline Police Department officers should be commended for their efforts to capture Zakary Veach who had repeatedly endangered the citizens in Moline over the past several days,” Chief Darren Gault said. “An officer was seriously injured during this incident. I thank the officers for continuing to put the public’s safety above their own safety each and every day.”

Veach is being charged with five felony offenses; four counts from actions on January 20 including aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of resisting or obstructing the duties of a peace officer and criminal damage to government property. Veach also faces one felony count of fleeing and eluding from his actions on January 15.

Veach is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a total of $85,000 bond.

