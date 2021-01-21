Advertisement

Mt. Pleasant police warn of Netflix, Amazon scams going around

Police in Mt. Pleasant are warning the public regarding a scam going around that targets...
Police in Mt. Pleasant are warning the public regarding a scam going around that targets Netflix users and Amazon users.(AP Newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Mt. Pleasant are warning the public regarding a scam going around that targets Netflix users and Amazon users.

Police say if you receive a text message from “Netflix” saying you have received a year subscription for free due to COVID-19, do not open the link. Police say they could then have access to your Netflix account information.

Additionally, an Amazon scam is also going around.

“Just remember not to give out any of your personal or bank information,” police said. “NEVER send gift cards, money orders or cash to anyone in order for you to get a “big” check or a deposit in your checking account.”

Police say a lot of scams are going around at this time and that “if it sounds too good to be true, more than likely it’s a scam!”

NETFLIX SCAM: If you receive a text message from Netflix stating that you have received a FREE 1 year subscription due...

Posted by Mt. Pleasant, Iowa Police Department on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights
Rock Island 3-year-old dies after falling from window; Coroner calls it ‘a terrible, horrific tragedy’
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 a man now identified as 60-year-old Eric L. Johnson, of...
Police identify man following fatal hit and run in Davenport
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
MISSING PERSON: Rock Island Police looking for help locating missing man
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
Midday Medical - Should pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID-19?
Officials with the Trinity Muscatine Public Health said they are still working through...
Muscatine Co. still working through vaccinating Phase 1A
Three new officers have joined the Moline Police Department. On Thursday officials welcomed...
Moline Police Department welcomes new officers
Health officials with the Warren County Health Department are letting residents know of a...
Warren County Health Dept. to hold vaccination clinic
Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
Midday Medical - Should pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID-19?