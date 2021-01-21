Mt. Pleasant police warn of Netflix, Amazon scams going around

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Mt. Pleasant are warning the public regarding a scam going around that targets Netflix users and Amazon users.

Police say if you receive a text message from “Netflix” saying you have received a year subscription for free due to COVID-19, do not open the link. Police say they could then have access to your Netflix account information.

Additionally, an Amazon scam is also going around.

“Just remember not to give out any of your personal or bank information,” police said. “NEVER send gift cards, money orders or cash to anyone in order for you to get a “big” check or a deposit in your checking account.”

Police say a lot of scams are going around at this time and that “if it sounds too good to be true, more than likely it’s a scam!”

NETFLIX SCAM: If you receive a text message from Netflix stating that you have received a FREE 1 year subscription due... Posted by Mt. Pleasant, Iowa Police Department on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.