Muscatine Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to locate registered sex offender

MUSCATINE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating someone they say is a sex offender.

In a post on social media, the office requested the public’s assistance in locating the whereabouts of Frederico Jeffrey Guillen, 26, who the office says is a registered sex offender (Tier 3) and is wanted on Violation of Parole and a Sex Offender Registration Violation. According to Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry, Guillen is listed at 5′9, has black hair and brown eyes, and has multiple tattoos across his arms.

Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you have any information on where Mr. Guillen may be to contact either Sgt. Jacob McCleary (ext. 105) or Detective Hailee Polito (ext. 128) at 563-264-0188. They say your tip can remain anonymous.

