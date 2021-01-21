Advertisement

Muscatine Co. still working through vaccinating Phase 1A

Officials with the Trinity Muscatine Public Health said they are still working through...
Officials with the Trinity Muscatine Public Health said they are still working through vaccinating Phase 1A and will not be done until mid-February.(idph, muscatine co health department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Trinity Muscatine Public Health said they are still working through vaccinating Phase 1A and will not be done until mid-February.

“Governor Kim Reynolds’ announced today that Iowa is now expanding phase 1B to include Iowans, age 65 and older,” officials said in the Facebook post on Thursday. “The attached picture helps explain how phase 1B will be prioritized with our limited vaccine allocations from the stated/federal government.”

Public health officials in Muscatine County say they do not have a waiting list for those aged 65 - 74, however, they will be providing guidance in the coming weeks on how and where those in the target population can access their designated COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

For future announcements on vaccine clinics please watch their Facebook page, Muscatine County’s website at https://www.muscatinecountyiowa.gov/.

⚠️Update⚠️ Governor Kim Reynolds' announced today that Iowa is now expanding phase 1B to include Iowans, age 65 and...

Posted by Trinity Muscatine Public Health on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights
Rock Island 3-year-old dies after falling from window; Coroner calls it ‘a terrible, horrific tragedy’
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 a man now identified as 60-year-old Eric L. Johnson, of...
Police identify man following fatal hit and run in Davenport
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
MISSING PERSON: Rock Island Police looking for help locating missing man
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

Nation marks anniversary of first US COVID-19 case
Nation marks anniversary of first US COVID-19 case
Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
Midday Medical - Should pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID-19?
European Council President Charles Michel removes his face mask as he chairs a EU summit video...
EU struggles, looks for answers to stop spread of new virus variants
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Eli Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes