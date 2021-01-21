Muscatine Co. still working through vaccinating Phase 1A

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Trinity Muscatine Public Health said they are still working through vaccinating Phase 1A and will not be done until mid-February.

“Governor Kim Reynolds’ announced today that Iowa is now expanding phase 1B to include Iowans, age 65 and older,” officials said in the Facebook post on Thursday. “The attached picture helps explain how phase 1B will be prioritized with our limited vaccine allocations from the stated/federal government.”

Public health officials in Muscatine County say they do not have a waiting list for those aged 65 - 74, however, they will be providing guidance in the coming weeks on how and where those in the target population can access their designated COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

For future announcements on vaccine clinics please watch their Facebook page, Muscatine County’s website at https://www.muscatinecountyiowa.gov/.

