New Iowa rep asks US House to dismiss contest in 6-vote race

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart discuss political party dialogue and voter confidence in the election process in October in a debate hosted by KWQC TV6 and The Quad-City Times.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa is asking the U.S. House to dismiss an election contest filed by her Democratic challenger that argues the six-vote race was wrongly decided.

Miller-Meeks argues in a legal motion that the Democratic-controlled chamber should not consider Rita Hart’s appeal because Hart did not contest the outcome under Iowa law.

An attorney for Miller-Meeks says that Hart “should have raised her claims before a neutral panel of Iowa judges rather than before a political process controlled by her own party.”

Hart claims that she has identified 22 votes that were wrongly excluded and would change the outcome if counted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
