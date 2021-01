ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Rock Island that sent one person to the hospital Thursday.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. on 16th Avenue and 7th Street.

Police were still on the scene around 4:30 a.m.

TV6 has a crew on scene and is working on getting more information

