Quad Citizens react to President Joe Biden’s inauguration

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Citizens are responding to Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden. While some are excited about the future, others are skeptical.

“I think things will start turning around and getting better now because you have to have a president who cares about the people and has a heart for the people,” says Randy Brown, a resident of Davenport.

“I guess we have to give him a chance but I’m afraid,” says Janice McCubbins.

Many brought up the historic inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris, the first female and woman of color to serve.

“I was afraid that America wasn’t quite ready for a woman in power especially a woman of color in power. But with everything that is happening now and happened over the past four years with the riots and Black Lives Matter, it really seems like America is able to pull forward and go forward,” says Brittany McKinnes.

Many say even if they oppose the new President, they are hopeful for the next four years.

“Whatever it is, I hope it’s for the good of the people,” says Janice McCubbin of Eldridge.

“I really think that he is going to try to unify the country and not be so divided,” says McKinnes.

