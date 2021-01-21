Advertisement

Scott County posts timetable for Covid vaccination

IDPH outlined the vaccine phases in Iowa so far.
IDPH outlined the vaccine phases in Iowa so far.(IDPH/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - In a recent post on their Facebook Page, Scott County provided a visual guide circulated by the Iowa Department of Public Health, to vaccination phases throughout the county.

The county and state of Iowa are still in the process of completing Phase 1A which applies to mostly healthcare workers and hospital workers.

This comes amidst ongoing questions as to who will be vaccinated and when in the area. Scott County has said repeatedly they will follow the recommendations of the state when distributing vaccinations.

The phases shared in their graphic outline distribution as follows:

Phase 1A

  • Healthcare personnel
  • Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
    • Nursing homes
    • Skilled nursing facilities
    • Assisted living facilities

Phase 1B

  • Persons aged 75 and older
  • Individuals with disabilities living in home settings care staff
  • Correctional facilities and incarcerated individuals
  • PK-12 school staff, other childcare workers
  • First responders
  • Government officials
  • Food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing workers

Details for Phase 1C are yet to be disclosed, however IDPH says they will share that information soon.

