Scott County posts timetable for Covid vaccination

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - In a recent post on their Facebook Page, Scott County provided a visual guide circulated by the Iowa Department of Public Health, to vaccination phases throughout the county.

The county and state of Iowa are still in the process of completing Phase 1A which applies to mostly healthcare workers and hospital workers.

This comes amidst ongoing questions as to who will be vaccinated and when in the area. Scott County has said repeatedly they will follow the recommendations of the state when distributing vaccinations.

The phases shared in their graphic outline distribution as follows:

Phase 1A

Healthcare personnel

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities Nursing homes Skilled nursing facilities Assisted living facilities



Phase 1B

Persons aged 75 and older

Individuals with disabilities living in home settings care staff

Correctional facilities and incarcerated individuals

PK-12 school staff, other childcare workers

First responders

Government officials

Food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing workers

Details for Phase 1C are yet to be disclosed, however IDPH says they will share that information soon.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.