Sunny and above average Thursday

Colder into Friday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Winds from the west have helped temperatures overnight stay on the warmer side. Thursday will have warmer temperatures again with highs well into the 30s and some 40s. This afternoon will be breezy. There will be a few passing clouds overnight, but overall another sunny day is ahead for Friday. By Friday, a second cold front will pass and bring in much cooler air. Highs Friday will be in the teens and 20s, so it will be feeing closer to the single digits all day. Saturday night into Sunday there is a system that will move through bringing rain and snow changes. Details still need to be fine-tuned for this system. Sunday temperatures will be able to reach the 30s again.

TODAY: Sunny, warm. High: 39°. Wind: W 10-15/G 20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 13°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 23°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

