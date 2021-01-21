Advertisement

Two arrested on charges of distributing methamphetamine in Clinton

Pidde, 44, and Murphy, 44, were arrested Tuesday and face multiple drug charges.
Pidde, 44, and Murphy, 44, were arrested Tuesday and face multiple drug charges.(Clinton Police Department/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police made arrests on multiple charges against two people on Tuesday.

Guy M. Pidde, 44, and Megan M. Murphy, 44, both of Fulton, IL, now find themselves with several charges alleging they tried to deliver methamphetamine.

According to their Facebook Page, Clinton PD, along with Street Crimes and Targeted Enforcement Team (SCATT) along with the Blackhawk Area Task Force, confiscated 110 grams of Methamphetamines, $2,000.00 cash and a .22 Cal handgun from the scene.

Pidde and Murphy now face multiple charges of Possession with the Intent to Delivery Methamphetamines over 5 grams, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm for Murphy.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 a man now identified as 60-year-old Eric L. Johnson, of...
Police identify man following fatal hit and run in Davenport
1 killed in car vs. semi-truck crash in Whiteside County
Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department say they are cutting off the COVID-19...
Health department cutting off vaccination line in Milan; ‘running out of vaccine’
Lights
Rock Island 3-year-old dies after falling from window; Coroner calls it ‘a terrible, horrific tragedy’
The fire is taking place at Cimco Recycling Plant.
Crews put out fire at Sterling recycling plant one day later

Latest News

The closures are expected to start Friday, Jan. 22nd.
Daily closures expected on off-ramp to River Drive in Moline
Knox County Health Department
1,200 Knox County residents 65 and older to get COVID-19 vaccines Thursday
Wanted in Muscatine County for Parole Violation and Sex Offender Registration Violation.
Muscatine Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to locate registered sex offender
IDPH outlined the vaccine phases in Iowa so far.
Scott County posts timetable for Covid vaccination