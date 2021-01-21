Two arrested on charges of distributing methamphetamine in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police made arrests on multiple charges against two people on Tuesday.

Guy M. Pidde, 44, and Megan M. Murphy, 44, both of Fulton, IL, now find themselves with several charges alleging they tried to deliver methamphetamine.

According to their Facebook Page, Clinton PD, along with Street Crimes and Targeted Enforcement Team (SCATT) along with the Blackhawk Area Task Force, confiscated 110 grams of Methamphetamines, $2,000.00 cash and a .22 Cal handgun from the scene.

Pidde and Murphy now face multiple charges of Possession with the Intent to Delivery Methamphetamines over 5 grams, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm for Murphy.

