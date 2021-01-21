Advertisement

Warren County Health Dept. to hold vaccination clinic

Warren Co. residents 65+ will need to make an appointment.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Warren County Health Department are letting residents know of a vaccination clinic coming up on January 27.

The clinic, which is for Warren County residents 65+only, will be by appointment only.

Officials say you must commit to both dose clinics on January 27 and on February 24 at the time of scheduling.

To make an appointment, the phone will be active on Monday, Jan. 25 at 8 a.m. Please call 309-734-4914.

“Due to the heavy influx of incoming calls, we ask that you do not leave a message,” officials said. “Messages will not be returned.”

