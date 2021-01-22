$17 million to be allocated through Iowa COVID-19 Local Government Relief Fund

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - In a press release Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a reallocation of relief money to local governments in the state who need assistance due to the pandemic.

The Local Government Relief Fund has received a large influx after Thursday’s announcement, bumping up the fund’s allocation from $4.7 million to $17 million across the state of Iowa. Gov. Reynolds chose the move due to small cities across the state who don’t have the budgets necessary to handle certain public services. In her statement, she said, “In so many ways COVID-19 has changed the way government serves its citizens, and perhaps the greatest impact has been at the local level. These resources will provide County and City governments with additional assistance to provide essential services to Iowans as they continue to combat the pandemic.”

The order has several requirements for how funds are to be used by local governments:

Consistent with the U.S. Treasury Department Guidance, funds may only be used to cover costs that:

Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19);



Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020, for the government entity;



Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020; and



Have not been reimbursed or where reimbursement has not been requested from another source of funds including, but not limited to, other federal programs.



Necessary Expenditures Include:

Acquisition and Distribution of Personal Protective Equipment and Sanitizing Products



Testing Equipment and Supplies (test kits)



Ventilators



Other Necessary COVID-19 Medical Supplies and Equipment



Other Related Necessary Expenditures

Temporary Isolation or Quarantine Sites



Medical Transportation



Expenses for Sanitizing Public Areas and other Public Facilities



Temporary Emergency Staffing and overtime costs for staff that is substantially dedicated to the mitigation or response to the COVID-19 public health emergency



Payroll costs for public health and public safety employees for services dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency



As a matter of administrative convenience in light of the emergency nature of this program, you may presume that 50% payroll costs for public health employees and 50% of payroll costs for public safety employees are payments for services substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency



Equipment used for the conduct of meetings by telephonic or electronic means



Software or technology infrastructure to allow for local services to be provided while social distancing



Additional costs associated with enhanced 211 capabilities



