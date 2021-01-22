$970 million jackpot up for grabs in next Mega Millions drawing

Rock Island, IL (KWQC) - If your trying your luck in Friday’s Mega Million drawing your chances of winning is one-in-302-million.

Sources say you have a far greater chance of being attacked by a grizzly bear while on vacation than you do of winning.

According to Mega Millions there was no jackpot winner of Tuesday night’s drawing.

Those winning numbers were 10-19-26-28-50 and 16.

That means the jackpot grew close to 1 billion dollars

The cash option is a little more than 716-million dollars.

It’s the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The next drawing is January 22, 2021 at 10pm.

