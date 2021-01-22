Bettendorf Police receive several car burglary reports

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received several burglary reports.

Officials with the department’s Crime Prevention say they had several reports of burglaries to unlocked vehicles and open garages Wednesday night.

“These types of crimes to include stolen vehicles are still continuing all over the Quad Cities on a somewhat regular basis,” officials said in a release to neighborhood watch groups.

Police ask that residents do their part in preventing crimes by remembering to lock your homes, garages and vehicles.

