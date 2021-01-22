Advertisement

Carnival Cruise Line cancels trips through April

Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.(Danny Lehman/Carnival Cruise Line)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Carnival Cruise Line announced Friday that cancellations of its U.S. departures would be extended through April 30.

The company said in a news release it was notifying people who had booked a trip and their options for refunds or credits for future travel.

The start date for the ship Mardi Gras first cruise from Port Canaveral in Florida also was moved to May 29. European itineraries for Carnival Legend from May through Oct. 31 were canceled.

Carnival Cruise Line joins other companies in delaying their trips due to COVID-19. Royal Caribbean announced Jan. 12 that it also canceled cruises through April 30.

UK-based Saga Cruise Lines became the first to require passengers to get a coronavirus vaccine in order to board.

The company announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before their departure. It plans to resume May 4.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Rock Island that sent one person to the...
Police investigating early morning shooting in Rock Island
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
A driver has been charged after police say he crashed into an Illinois State trooper’s vehicle...
Illinois State trooper injured; driver cited with Scott’s Law violation
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on five felony charges following multiple incidents in...
Moline police: Man charged after detective seriously injured

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article Monday
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Reports: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies
Darien Michael Crowell, 27, faces charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, and...
Police: Man tried to rob Davenport business Wednesday night
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Bettendorf Police receive several car burglary reports