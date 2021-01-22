Cold Friday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The slightly warmer temperatures have come to an end and today is going to be cold. Temperatures are now going to be in the teens near the Quad Cities for most of Friday. The wind chill will be in the single digits and barely reaching the teens all day, so the extra layers will be needed. Tonight most areas will see temperatures in the single digits. The sunshine will be here for the day with an increase in clouds arriving later Saturday. Saturday night into early Sunday there will be snow moving through which will bring a chance for 1 to 3 inches and there is the potential for a wintry mix at the tail end of this, mainly south. Most of the day Sunday will be dry with another system moving in by the evening. This second system will bring heavier snow and there is a better chance to see a wintry mix in this early. This will settle down late Monday. Overall temperatures Sunday and through the next week will be near 30 degrees.

TODAY: Sunny, cold. High: 18°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: 5°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 26°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

