Advertisement

Congressman sets off metal detector trying to get on House floor

Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because...
Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because he was carrying a concealed weapon, a Capitol official said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Capitol Police are investigating after a congressman allegedly attempted to bring a gun onto the House floor.

A Capitol official said Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Harris was sent away and reportedly asked fellow Republican, Representative John Katko, to hold his weapon.

Katko refused, saying he didn’t have a license.

Moments later, Harris returned and went through the metal detector with no issue.

The Capitol official confirmed Harris did not enter the House floor with a weapon.

Harris’ office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The metal detectors were installed last week after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A source says members of Congress can carry firearms in the halls of Congress and on Capitol grounds if they have Washington, D.C., licenses and their ammunition is carried separately.

They are not allowed to bring them onto the House floor.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Rock Island that sent one person to the...
Police investigating early morning shooting in Rock Island
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
A driver has been charged after police say he crashed into an Illinois State trooper’s vehicle...
Illinois State trooper injured; driver cited with Scott’s Law violation
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on five felony charges following multiple incidents in...
Moline police: Man charged after detective seriously injured

Latest News

A community showed its support for a teenager who battled COVID-19 and leukemia by throwing a...
Community welcomes S.C. teenager home with Christmas parade after she battled leukemia, COVID-19 over holidays
A community showed its support for a teenager who battled COVID-19 and leukemia by throwing a...
Christmas parade held for teenager who battled COVID-19 and leukemia
Demand has outweighed supply at Cottage Clinics, and they will be canceling their Friday...
Cottage Clinics cancels Friday’s COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden’s executive actions expected to address food and unemployment aid as Congress debates more relief