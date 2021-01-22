Cottage Clinics cancels Friday’s COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Demand has outweighed supply at Cottage Clinics, and they will be canceling their Friday Covid-19 Vaccination Walk-In Clinic.

KWQC received word from a source at Cottage Clinics that they would be canceling Friday’s clinic, after supplies of vaccine ran out during the first day of their planned two-day clinic this week.

The clinic had 560 doses of vaccine to distribute through the two days, however the Galesburg clinic received a crowd much larger than expected, and as such, assigned all vaccine doses by late morning on Thursday.

They do expect more supplies but not until next week at the earliest, which finalized the decision to cancel Friday’s walk-in clinic.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.